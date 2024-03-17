ইংরেজি - পঞ্চম শ্রেণি

19.

a. i, what, do, say, can, you

b. kind, are, they, polite, and

c. fair, at, see, the, you

d. myself, may, introduce, I

e. in, year, months, a, twelve, are, there

Answer:

a. Can you say what I do?

b. They are kind and polite.

c. See you at the fair.

d. May I introduce myself?

e. There are twelve months in a year.