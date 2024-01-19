ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

Situation 3: Helping a beggar

A street Beggar: Hello girl, would you please help me?

Mina: Hello, uncle. How can I help you?

A street beggar: I’m starving for two days. Can you give me some food?

Mina: Yes. Take this apple.

A street beggar: So kind of you, my dear. Thank you.

Mina: It’s my pleasure.

Describe Mina with some adjectives in this situation:

Answer: Mina is kind. She is helpful. She is also sympathetic.