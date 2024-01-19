পড়াশোনা

ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা

লেখা:
ইকবাল খান

A Day in the Life of Mina

Situation 3: Helping a beggar

A street Beggar: Hello girl, would you please help me?

Mina: Hello, uncle. How can I help you?

A street beggar: I’m starving for two days. Can you give me some food?

Mina: Yes. Take this apple.

A street beggar: So kind of you, my dear. Thank you.

Mina: It’s my pleasure.

Describe Mina with some adjectives in this situation:

Answer: Mina is kind. She is helpful. She is also sympathetic.

Situation 4: Doing homework regularly

Father: Hey, Mina. What are you doing?

Mina: Hello, Dad. I’m doing my homework.

Father: You always do your homework regularly. That’s so good.

Mina: Thank you, Dad.

Describe Mina with some adjectives in this situation:

Answer: Mina is a responsible girl. She is attentive and sincere.

Situation 5: Feeding a Street Dog

Plabon: Hey, Mina. What are you doing?

Mina: Hi, Plabon. I’m feeding this dog.

Plabon: Aren’t you scared of dogs? They can bite you.

Mina: No, I think they are not harmful.

Plabon: I see. But I’m so afraid of dogs.

Describe Mina with some adjectives in this situation:

Answer: Mina is brave. She is kind. She is fearless.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

