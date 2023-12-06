অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (25-26)

25.

(a) ____ friend in need is (b) ____ friend indeed. A true friend is (c) ____ asset. He stands by his (d) ____ friend in time of (e) ____ danger. He always wishes for (f) ____ welfare of his friend. He never misguides (g) ____ friend to (h) ____ path of violence and dishonesty. But it is (i) ____ matter of sorrow that (j) ____ real friend is very rare nowadays.

Answer: a. A; b. a; c. an; d. ×; e. ×; f. the; g. a; h. the; i. a; j. a.