অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (25-26)

Articles
25.
(a) ____ friend in need is (b) ____ friend indeed. A true friend is (c) ____ asset. He stands by his (d) ____ friend in time of (e) ____ danger. He always wishes for (f) ____ welfare of his friend. He never misguides (g) ____ friend to (h) ____ path of violence and dishonesty. But it is (i) ____ matter of sorrow that (j) ____ real friend is very rare nowadays.
Answer: a. A; b. a; c. an; d. ×; e. ×; f. the; g. a; h. the; i. a; j. a.
26.
Patriotism is (a) ____ noble virtue. It inspires (b) ____ man to dedicate his life for (c) ____ freedom of his country. (d) ____ man without patriotism is no better than (e) ____ beast. A true patriot is honored by (f) ____ his countrymen. He thinks for (g) ____ betterment of his country. On (h) ____ contrary, (i) ____ unpatriotic man thinks only of his own interest. Those who die for (j) ____ country are true patriots.
Answer: a. a; b. a; c. the; d. A; e. a; f. x; g. the; h. the; i. an; j. the.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী