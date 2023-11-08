নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (9-10)

9.

a. Everyone is nostalgic in life, ?

b. We hardly forget the golden past, ?

c. The memories of childhood are always haunting us, ?

d. Nothing is more pleasant to man than the sweetest memories of childhood, ?

e. Everybody used to enjoy the childhood very much, ?

Answer:

a. Everyone is nostalgic in life, aren’t they?

b. We hardly forget the golden past, do we?

c. The memories of childhood are always haunting us, aren’t they?

d. Nothing is more pleasant to man than the sweetest memories of childhood, is it?

e. Everybody used to enjoy the childhood very much, didn’t they?