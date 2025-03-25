Wh Question কাকে বলে, শিক্ষার্থীদের জন্য কেন এতো প্রয়োজন

Wh Question কাকে বলে, শিক্ষার্থীদের জন্য কেন এতো প্রয়োজন
দৈনন্দিন জীবনে আমরা সবসময় অনেক প্রশ্ন করে থাকি। আমরা এই প্রশ্নগুলো করতে কিছু ইংরেজি শব্দের সাহায্য নিয়ে থাকি। এই ইংরেজি শব্দগুলো হলো who, whom, whose, what, which, when, where, why, how ইত্যাদি। আর এই ইংরেজি শব্দগুলোকেই বলা হয় Wh Questions।
যে সকল ইংরেজ শব্দগুলোর (who, whom, whose, what, which, when, where, why, how ইত্যাদি) সাহায্যে প্রশ্ন করা হয় তাদের Wh Questions বলে।
Person পরিবর্তনের নিয়ম—
Wh Question গঠন করার সময় প্রদত্ত বাক্যের 3rd ও 2nd Person-এর সাধারণত কোনো পরিবর্তন হয় না। কিন্তু 1st Person সব সময় 2nd Person-এ পরিবর্তিত হয়। যেমন I—you, we— you, our—your, my—your, me—you।
বাক্য: He calls me a fool.
Wh Question: What does he call you?
Wh Question ৯ প্রকার—
1. who—(এ শব্দটি কাউকে জানার জন্য ব্যবহার করা হয় subject হিসেবে)
2. whom—(এ শব্দটি subject-এর object form হিসেবে ব্যবহার করা হয়)
3. whose—(এ শব্দটি who-এর possessive form হিসেবে ব্যবহার হয়)
4. what—(এ শব্দটি ব্যক্তির বা বস্তুর অবস্থা জানার জন্য ব্যবহার করা হয়)
5. which—(এ শব্দটি বিষয়-বস্তুর শনাক্তকরণে ব্যবহার করা হয়)
6. when—(এ শব্দটি সময় জানার জন্য ব্যবহার করা হয়)
7. where—(এ শব্দটি কোনো জায়গা বা স্থান জানার জন্য ব্যবহার করা হয়ে থাকে)
8.why—(এ শব্দটি কোনো কারণ জানার জন্য ব্যবহার করা হয়ে থাকে)
9. how—(এ শব্দটি কোন কিছু কীভাবে হয় বা কেমন আছে তা জানার জন্য ব্যবহার করা হয়)
বিভিন্ন ধরনের Wh Question-এর ব্যবহার
Who [কে]
*সাধারণত ব্যক্তিবাচক Singular ও Plural Subject-এর পরিবর্তে Who বসে।
বাক্য: Tamal is coming to us.
Wh Question: Who is coming to you?
বাক্য: Sima is talking to Hasan.
Wh Question: Who is talking to Hasan?
বাক্য: Rabindranath was the first Indian to get a Nobel Prize.
Wh Question: Who was the first Indian to get a Nobel Prize?
*Who দিয়ে যদি Object-কে প্রশ্ন করা হয়, তবে Sentence-এর গঠন ভিন্ন হয়।
বাক্য: I went with my elder brother?
Wh Question: Who did you go with?
বাক্য: Honesty is the best policy.
Wh Question: Which is the best policy?
*Whom [কাকে]
সাধারণত ব্যক্তিবাচক Singular/Plural Object-কে প্রশ্ন করতে Whom ব্যবহৃত হয়।
বাক্য: He met the president there.
Wh Question: Whom did he meet there?
বাক্য: The pen belongs to Saikat.
Wh Question: Whom does the pen belong to?
—তবে কার সঙ্গে, কার দ্বারা, কার প্রতি ইত্যাদি অর্থে প্রশ্ন করতে Whom-এর আগে অথবা পরে Preposition ব্যবহার করা হয়।
বাক্য: He goes back to his own people.
Wh Question: Whom does he go back to?
বাক্য: He resides with a friend.
Wh Question: With whom does he reside?
Whom does he reside with?
বাক্য: I want to talk to Mr Hanif.
Wh Question: Whom do you want to talk to?
Whose [কার]
—Possessive object বা Subject-এর পরিবর্তে Whose ব্যবহৃত হয়।
বাক্য: Mita's sister is a doctor.
Wh Question: Whose sister is a doctor?
বাক্য: These books are mine.
Wh Question: Whose books are these?
What [কী/কি]
—What সাধারণত ব্যক্তিবাচক Singular ও Plural subject Object Complement-এর পরিবর্তে ব্যবহৃত হয়। Sentence-এর Main verb যদি be verb হয়
বাক্য: His name is Mr. Rahman.
Wh Question: What is his name?
বাক্য: I like to drink coffee and tea.
Wh Question: What do you like to drink?
—What দিয়ে যদি Subjectকে প্রশ্ন করা হয়, অর্থাৎ What যদি subject-এর পরিবর্তে বসে।
বাক্য: This made him sad.
Wh Question: What made him sad?
বাক্য: Her result made me happy.
Wh Question: What made you happy?
বাক্য: The noise disturbed me.
Wh Question: What disturbed you?
বাক্য: He looks for a job.
Wh Question: What does he look for?
—কোনো Sentence-এর Object-এ উল্লেখিত কোনো Adjective যদি Noun-এর আগে বসে Noun-টি একটি বিশেষ ধরনের প্রকারভেদ বোঝায় এবং What দিয়ে যদি ওই Adjective-কে প্রশ্ন করা হয়।
বাক্য: They have a wonderful goose.
Wh Question: What kind of goose do they have?
বাক্য: He has bought a nice dress.
Wh Question: What kind of dress has he bought?
Which [কোনটি]
—সাধারণত Singular ব্যক্তি ও বস্তুবাচক Subject ও Object-এর পরিবর্তে which ব্যবহৃত হয়। সাধারণত Object-এর বিশেষভাবে নির্দিষ্ট Noun-কে প্রশ্ন করতে Which-এর ব্যবহার ব্যাপক।
বাক্য: I want this boy.
Wh Question: Which boy do you want?
When [কখন]
—কোনো নির্দিষ্ট সময়ে সংঘটিত কোনো ক্রিয়ার সময়কে নির্দেশ করে প্রশ্ন করতে When দ্বারা প্রশ্ন করতে হয়।
বাক্য: He will come tomorrow.
Wh Question: When will he come?
বাক্য: I get up early in the morning.
Wh Question: When do you get up?
Where [কোথায়]
—স্থান নির্দেশ করে প্রশ্ন করতে Where দ্বারা প্রশ্ন করতে হয়।
বাক্য: I shall put it on the table.
Wh Question: Where will you put it?
বাক্য: He works in Dhaka.
Wh Question: Where does he work?
Why [কেন]
—কোনো কারণ জানার জন্য অর্থাৎ Sentence-এর উল্লিখিত কোনো ঘটনা সংঘটিত হওয়ার কারণ জানার জন্য Why দ্বারা প্রশ্ন করা হয়।
বাক্য: He is proud of his son.
Wh Question: Why is he proud?
বাক্য: Jamila went there to bring a glass of water.
Wh Question: Why did Jamila go there?
বাক্য: She is studying attentively to make a good result.
Wh Question: Why is she studying attentively?
How [কেমন]
কেমন, কীভাবে, কেমন করে প্রভৃতি অর্থে প্রশ্ন করতে How ব্যবহৃত হয়।
বাক্য: They come to college by bus.
Wh Question: How do they come to college?
বাক্য: He moved as slowly as a turtle.
Wh Question: How did he move?
—কিন্তু Be verb বা am, is, are, was, were যদি Main verb হয়।
বাক্য: Our principal is honest and well-behaved.
Wh Question: How is your principal?
বাক্য: It was terribly hot yesterday.
Wh Question: How hot was it yesterday?
বাক্য: Shamim is 6 feet tall.
Wh Question: How tall is Shamim?
বাক্য: The boy can write very fast.
Wh Question: How fast boy can write?