অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Speech Change (19-20)

Speech change
19.
Direct Speech: Shaon said to Shejan. ‘Why are you late for school every day?’ ‘I can’t get up early in the morning. So I don’t have enough time to be ready for school,’ he replied. ‘How lazy you have grown!’ she said. ‘If you don’t change your habit, you’ll be a cause of sorrow to your parents.’
Indirect Speech: Shaon asked Shejan why he was late for school every day. Shejan replied that he could not get up early in the morning and so he did not have enough time to be ready for school. Shaon exclaimed with sorrow that he had grown very lazy. She added that if he did not change the habit, he would be a cause of sorrow to his parents.
20.
Direct Speech: The stranger said to me, ‘Please give me a glass of cold water. I have walked five miles at a stretch. My throat has been completely dry.’ I said to him, ‘Take some rest and then you can take water.’ ‘Thanks for your wise advice,’ he said.
Indirect Speech: The stranger requested me to give him a glass of cold of water. He also told me that he had walked for five miles at a stretch and added that his throat had been completely dry. I advised him to take some rest and then he could take water. Then he thanked me for my wise advice.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা