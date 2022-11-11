এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Modifiers (11-15)

Set 11

A balanced diet is a good mixture of (a) _____ (pre-modify the noun) foods. It is essential for us (b) _____ (post-modify the adjective with an infinitive) a healthy life. There are many benefits of eating a (c) _____ (pre-modify the noun) diet because it prevents (d) _____ (use determiner to pre-modify the noun) diseases. As a result, we do not get sick (e) _____ (post-modify the verb with an adverb). We should select

(f) _____ (pre-modify the noun with possessive) diet according to our needs. We should not eat the (g) _____ (use adjective to pre-modify the noun) foods for the whole week. We can keep fit (h) _____ (use a participle) a balanced diet. But it is not easy (i) _____ , (post modify the adjective with an infinity) a balanced diet. Here (j) _____ (use a determiner) nutritionist can help us.

Answer: a. various b. to lead c. balanced d. many e. easily/frequently f. our g. same h. eating i. to select j. a

Set 12

Sabbir is (a) _____ (use determiner to pre-modify the noun phrase) ideal student. He prepares (b) _____ (use possessive to pre-modify the noun) lessons in collaboration with his teachers. He does (c) _____ (post-modify the verb) in every examination as he does not waste time. He knows time once lost is lost forever. So, he utilizes every moment. During his free time he goes to his native village. He teaches (d) _____ (pre-modify the noun) people. He wants (e) _____ (use an infinitive phrase to post-modify the verb) illiteracy from his village.

(f) _____ (use present participle to pre-modify the verb) illiteracy from his village, he wants to bring about massive development there. He is

(g) _____ (use an intensifier to pre-modify the adjective) devoted to Allah. He says prayer (h) _____ (use quantifier to pre-modify the noun) times a day. He never tells a lie. He respects his parents very much. Other superiors are also respected by him. His father, (i) _____ , (post-modify the noun phrase with an appositive) supports him cordially. His mother, an ideal housewife, (j) _____ (pre-modify the verb) supports him very much. Such a student like Sabbir is rarely found nowadays.

Answer: a. an b. his c. well d. illiterate e. to remove/to eradicate f. Removing/Eradicating g. very/highly h. five i. an ideal man j. also

Set 13

A village doctor is a very (a) _____ (pre-modify the noun) person in the rural areas of Bangladesh. He is (b) _____ (pre-modify the verb) known as a quack. A village doctor is not a (c) _____ (pre-modify the noun) doctor. He usually sits in a small dispensary

(d) _____ (post-modify the verb). He treats the patients (e) _____ (use a participle phrase to post-modify the verb) fees. A village doctor is not a (f) _____ (pre-modify the noun) man. His chamber is (g) _____ (pre-modify the verb) furnished. He cannot supply costly medicine to (h) _____ (pre-modify the noun) patients. In our country the number of qualified doctors is

(i) _____ (use an intensifier to pre-modify the adjective) few. So, a village doctor is a great friend to the

(j) _____ (pre-modify the noun) villagers.

Answer

a. familiar b. also c. qualified/skilled d. regularly/everyday e. taking small f. rich/wealthy g. not well h. poor i. very j. poor.

Set 14

Raja, (a) _____ (post-modify the noun with an appositive), is known to his classmates as a good student. He has (b) _____ (use a quantifier to pre-modify the noun) good qualities. He knows that the (c) _____ (use an adjective to pre-modify the noun) duty of a student is to study and he never neglects (d) _____ (use a demonstrative to pre-modify the noun) duty. He prepares (e) _____ (use possessive to pre-modify the noun) lessons regularly. He maintains discipline. He knows the value of time. He gets up (f) _____ (post-modify the verb with an adverb) so that he can get enough time to study. He goes to school (g) _____ (post-modify the verb with an adverb). He never wastes a (h) _____ (use determines to pre-modify the noun) moment in vain. Raja is (i) _____ (pre-modify the adjective with an intensifier) gentle. He always obeys his parents and teachers. He never mixes with (j) _____ (pre-modify the noun) boys. A student like Raja is a great asset of a nation.

Answer

a. a school boy b. some/many c. main d. this e. his f. early g. daily h. single i. very j. naughty

Set 15

I had a peculiar experience (a) _____ (post-modify the verb) while traveling to St. Martin’s Island. I visited the island along with my family. Zahid, (b) _____ (post-modify the noun with an appositive), was our guide. On our way to the island, we watched (c) _____ (demonstrative to pre-modify the noun) seagulls. The (d) _____ (pre-modify the noun) birds were flying (e) _____ (post-modify the verb) with the ship. They become (f) _____ (use an intensifier to pre-modify the adjective) dear and friendly to us. We entertained them with chips and biscuits. (g) _____ (use a present participle to pre-modify the verb) them, we become (h) _____ (use an intensifier to pre-modify the adjective) excited. We decided (i) _____ (use an infinitive phrase to post-modify the verb) in the idyllic island for a couple of days. We can never forget (j) _____ (use a demonstrative to pre-modify the adjective phrase) lovely sea birds.

Answer

a. unexpectedly b. a local boy c. some d. beautiful e. along f. very g. Entertaining h. very i. to stay j. those

মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা

