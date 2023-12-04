ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৬২) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

a. He is one of the richest men in the village. (Positive)

b. Dipa is a very busy person. (Negative)

c. Sinan always admits the truth. (Negative)

d. We eat to live. (Interrogative)

e. Farhan is not as clever as Sabir. (Comparative)

Answer

a. Very few men in the village is as rich as he.

b. Dipa is not an idle person at all.

c. Sinan never denies the truth.

d. Don’t we eat to live?

e. Sabir is cleverer than Farhan.