অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (11)

অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা

লেখা:
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস

Fill in the blanks in the following texts with articles (a/an/the) as necessary.

Set 11

The camel is not (a) ____ animal of our country. It is (b) ____ animal of (c) ____ desert. Desert is an area without any trees or water except (d) ____ date trees. Though (e) ____ camel looks ugly indeed, there is no other animal so useful as it. There is (f) ____ hump on (g) ____ back of the camel. The camel can live if it does not get any food for fifteen days. (h) ____ date trees grow in the abundance in the desert. The camel lives on date leaves. There is (i) ____ bladder in the throat of the camel. It preserves water in it and can run fast on the sand with heavy loads. So it is called (j) ____ ship of desert. 

Answer:  a. an,   b. the,   c. the,   d. X,   e. the,   f. a,   g. the, h. The,   i. a,   j. the

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

