ShapeShapeShapeShapeShapeShapeShape
সম্পাদকের বিশেষ লেখা
প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী সংখ্যা
পাঠকের লেখা
কর্মীর লেখা
ভিডিও
ছবি
প্রথম আলো প্রতিষ্ঠার ২৪তম বর্ষপূর্তি
মূল সাইট দেখতে ক্লিক করুন
পড়াশোনা

অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (10)

অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা

লেখা:
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস

Fill in the blanks in the following texts with articles (a/an/the) as necessary.

Set 10 

It was (a) ____ open field in Delhi. In it there was no room left for any more people. Some boys, some young and the old (b) ____ all assembled there to watch (c) ____ elephant fighting. (d) ____ prince was watching the fighting sitting at (e) ____ side of the field. (f) ____ fight was going on. Suddenly an elephant rushed towards (g) ____ innocent child. The people began to run away out of (h) ____ fear. The prince found it difficult to get through (i) ____ rush of so many people. He brought out his sword and saved the child by fighting with (j) ____ elephant. 

Answer: a. an,   b. x,   c. an,   d. A,   e. a,    f. The,   g.an,   h. x,   i. the,   j. the

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Articles (9)

পড়াশোনা থেকে আরও পড়ুন
মন্তব্য করুন