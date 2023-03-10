সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Four Friends এর বাকি অংশ

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের প্রয়োজনের কথা ভেবে ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির ইংরেজি বইয়ের Four Friends লেসনটি ধারাবাহিকভাবে দেওয়া হলো। এ লেসনটি মনোযোগ দিয়ে পড়বে।

At sunset, Anti took Sadib, Nandini and Michael to the roof of her house. The fullmoon had already risen. They had never seen such a big, beautiful moon. They looked at it in wonder. A little while later Anti’s father came and said to them, ‘Children, come with me.’ Anti asked, ‘Where are we going?’ Father said, ‘The park.’ Anti wanted to know, ‘What is happening at the park!’

সূর্যাস্তের সময় সাদিব, নন্দিনী আর মাইকেলকে অন্তি তাদের বাড়ির ছাদে নিয়ে গেল। পূর্ণিমার চাঁদ ইতিমধ্যে উঠে গেছে। এত বড়, সুন্দর চাঁদ তারা কখনো দেখেনি। তারা বিস্ময়ের সঙ্গে চাঁদকে দেখল। একটু পরই অন্তির বাবা এসে তাদের বললেন, ‘বাচ্চারা, এসো আমার সঙ্গে.’ অন্তি জিজ্ঞেস করল, ‘আমরা কোথায় যাচ্ছি?’ বাবা বললেন, ‘পার্কে।’ অন্তি জানতে চাইল, ‘পার্কে কী হচ্ছে?’

Mother said, ‘We won’t tell you now. You’ll see when you get there! Sadib, Nandini, Anti and Michael held each other’s hands and walked to the park with Anti’s parents. When they got there, they saw that there was a crowd around some things that were shaped like balloons, made out of thin paper. A few people were doing something with fire underneath those things. Anti asked, ‘Father, what is that?’ Father said, ‘That is called a sky lantern.’ Anti asked, ‘What are they for?’ Father said, ‘Just watch!’

মা বললেন, ‘আমরা এখন তোমাকে বলব না। তোমরা ওখানে গেলে দেখতে পাবে!’ সাদিব, নন্দিনী, অন্তি আর মাইকেল একে–অপরের হাত ধরে অন্তির মা–বাবার সঙ্গে হেঁটে হেঁটে পার্কে গেল। সেখানে গিয়ে তারা দেখতে পেল পাতলা কাগজ দিয়ে তৈরি বেলুনের মতো আকৃতির কিছু জিনিসের চারপাশে একদল লোক। কিছু লোক জিনিসগুলোর নিচে আগুন দিয়ে কিছু একটা করছিল। অন্তি জিজ্ঞেস করল, ‘বাবা, এটা কী?’ বাবা বললেন, এটাকে বলে আকাশ লন্ঠন। অন্তি জিজ্ঞেস করল, ‘এগুলো কিসের জন্য?’ বাবা বললেন, ‘শুধু দেখো!’

