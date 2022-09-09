ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Preposition (28)

ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
28. About-এর ব্যবহার: কোনো বিষয়ে বা কারও সম্পর্কে কিছু বোঝাতে about ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:
He is careless about his duties.
I know everything about Kamal.
কাছাকাছি কোনো স্থান বা সময় নির্দেশ করতে about ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:
He is somewhere about here.
He arrived (at) about ten o’clock.
I dropped the key somewhere about there.
অল্প সময়ের মধ্যে কিছু ঘটতে যাচ্ছে এরূপ বোঝাতে about+infinitive ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:
They are about to start.
She is about to die.
প্রায় অর্থে about ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:
There are about five thousand people in our village.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা