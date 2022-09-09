ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Preposition (28)

28. About-এর ব্যবহার: কোনো বিষয়ে বা কারও সম্পর্কে কিছু বোঝাতে about ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

He is careless about his duties.

I know everything about Kamal.

কাছাকাছি কোনো স্থান বা সময় নির্দেশ করতে about ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

He is somewhere about here.

He arrived (at) about ten o’clock.

I dropped the key somewhere about there.

অল্প সময়ের মধ্যে কিছু ঘটতে যাচ্ছে এরূপ বোঝাতে about+infinitive ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

They are about to start.

She is about to die.

প্রায় অর্থে about ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

There are about five thousand people in our village.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

