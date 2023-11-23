ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৪৬) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

1. Which is the correct spelling?

a. commission b. comission

c. comition d. comision

2. What is the adjective of ‘people’?

a. popularity b. popularly

c. popularise d. populous

3. What is the noun of ‘deny’?

a. denial b. refuse

c. deniably d. deniable

4. Which one is a material noun?

a. ring b. river

c. book d. paper

5. Which one of the following is in singular form?

a. agenda b. oases

c. radius d. formulae

6. I — call you back, when I get free.

a. would b. will be

c. might d. will

7. She is fond of — to music.

a. listen b. listening

c. listens d. listened