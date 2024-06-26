Verbs (পর্ব ৬) - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | এইচএসসি ২০২৪

15.

English (a) (be) the most widely used international language. It (b) (learn) to communicate with the foreigners for various purposes such as (c) (maintain) co-operation, co-existence and exchanging business information. There are also certain jobs which (d) (require) a good functional knowledge of English. The jobs of a pilot, a postman, a telephone operator, a tour guide, a mechanic, a receptionist of an international hotel, an executive of a multinational firm, etc. (e) (be) a few of them. Besides, a student (f) (wish) to go for higher studies, must learn English because the books on advanced education are mostly (g) (write) in English. So, the importance and demand of learning English in our country can, in no way, be (h) (ignore). Rather, we should (i) (attach) high importance to (j) (learn) English to make room for ourselves in the competitive world. In the age of globalization, it (k) (be) difficult (l) (cope) up with the outside world without (m) (know) good English. In fact, the prosperity of a country largely (n) (depend) on the knowledge of English of its people.

Answer: a. is; b. is learnt; c. maintaining; d. require; e. are; f. wishing; g. written; h. ignored; i. attach; j. learning; k. is; l. to cope; m. knowing; n. depends.

16.

Air (a) (be) an important element of the environment. But it is constantly being (b) (pollute) in many ways. We make fire to cook food and (c) (do) many works. This fire emits smoke which (d) (contaminate) air. Vehicles pollute air to a great extent by (e) (burn) fuel. Air pollution also (f) (happen) when coal and oil (g) (burn). Mills and factories can be (h) (hold) responsible for this pollution. It is high time we (i) (check) air pollution. Otherwise, we (j) (suffer) a lot. People from all walks of life (k) (be) aware of (l) (keep) the environment free from pollution. The government (m) (take) stern steps and the criminals have to be (n) (bring) to book to stop environment pollution.

Answer: a. is; b. polluted; c. do; d. contaminates; e. burning; f. happens; g. are burnt; h. held; i. checked; j. have to suffer/will suffer; k. should be; l. keeping; m. has to take; n. brought.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা