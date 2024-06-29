কবিতার ছন্দের ধরণ - ইংরেজি, Beauty in Poetry | অষ্টম শ্রেণি
নতুন শিক্ষাক্রমের নতুন বই অনুসারে অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Now notice at the beginning of the verse, the name of the rhyming pattern is written. As, (এবার স্তবকের শুরু এবং ছন্দের ধরনের নাম লক্ষ করো)
Verse 1 is named A (ending sound s),
Verse 2 is named B (ending sound d),
Verse 3 is named C (ending sound y) and
Verse 4 is named B (ending sound d).
Finally, we can say that the rhyming pattern of the first stanza is ABCB.
Now, it’s your turn to identify the rhyming patterns of the rest two stanzas.
Later, share them with the whole class.
এখন বাকি দুটি স্তবকের ছন্দের ধরন শনাক্ত করো এবং পুরো ক্লাসের সঙ্গে তা শেয়ার করো।
Stanza-2
There was never a King like Solomon______, D
Not since the world began_____; E
But Solomon talked to a butterfly_______ F
As a man would talk to a man______. E
Stanza-3
She was Queen of Sabae_________G
And he was Asia’s Lord_______ H
But they both of ’em talked to butterflies_______ I
When they took their walks abroad______. H
1.3.6 Read the poem aloud and notice the rhyming (ছন্দ) patterns (নমুনা). Then match the words/phrases in column A with their meanings in column B.
# কবিতাটি শব্দ করে পড়ো এবং A কলামের word/phrase গুলোকে B কলামের অর্থের সঙ্গে মিলিয়ে নাও।
I Wandered Lonely As A Cloud (মেঘ)
–William Wordsworth
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা