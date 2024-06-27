পড়াশোনা

কিছু মজার উপমা শিখি - ইংরেজি, Beauty in Poetry | অষ্টম শ্রেণি

নতুন শিক্ষাক্রমের নতুন বই অনুসারে অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা

লেখা:
ইকবাল খান
মডেল: মনন মাহমুদ। ছবি: প্রথম আলো

1.3.4.Let’s learn some more interesting similes (এবার এসো কিছু মজার উপমা শিখি)

Conversation-1

Navid: Who is he, Nora?

Nora: He is my uncle.

Navid: I love his glasses.

Nora: Yeah! It is a must (অনেক দরকারি) for him, as without glasses he is as helpless (অসহায়) as a baby.

Conversation-2

Nora: Navid, you look great in this new jacket.

Navid: Really! Glad to know. It’s also very comfortable (আরামদায়ক). It’s as soft as cotton.

Conversation-3

Navid: You look so happy.

Nora: Any good news?

Nora: Yes, I have been selected secretary (সম্পাদক) of the school cultural (সাংস্কৃতিক) club.

Navid: Wow, congratulations! How are you feeling?

Nora: I’m feeling like stars.

Conversation-4

Navid: Can you see the building, Nora?

Nora: How majestic (মহিমাম্বিত)! It looks like a fort (দুর্গ).

1.3.5 Now, read a note on ‘The Rhyming Pattern of a Poem’ and explore the rhyming patterns of the poem ‘True Royalty' (এখন ‘The Rhyming Pattern of a Poem’ –সংক্রান্ত একটি নোট পড়ো এবং True Royalty কবিতার ছন্দের ধরনগুলো খুঁজে বের করো)

Note

You have already learned that Rhyming is one of the notable (উল্লেখযোগ্য) features (বৈশিষ্ট্য) of a poem. Here, we will learn how to identify the rhyming pattern of a poem. The rhyming pattern of a poem is called Rhyme Scheme. A rhyme scheme refers to the sounds that repeat at the end of a line or stanza. A rhyme scheme can change line by line, stanza by stanza, or continue throughout a poem. There are several rhyme schemes used in poetry. Some of the most popular rhyme schemes are given here.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

প্রথম আলোর খবর পেতে গুগল নিউজ চ্যানেল ফলো করুন
পড়াশোনা থেকে আরও পড়ুন