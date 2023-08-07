ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Bangabandhu, My Inspiration (পর্ব - ৩)

If he saw anybody in his class who could not afford to buy an umbrella, he gave away his own so that the boy did not have to suffer in the heat or rain. Sometimes, he even gave away his textbooks. Do you help your friends?

যদি তিনি তাঁর ক্লাসে এমন কাউকে দেখেন, যাঁর ছাতা কেনার সামর্থ্য নেই, তবে তিনি তাঁর নিজেরটিই তাকে দিয়ে দিয়েছেন, যাতে ছেলেটিকে রোদ বা বৃষ্টিতে কষ্ট করতে না হয়। কখনো কখনো তিনি তাঁর পাঠ্যপুস্তকও দিয়েছিলেন। তোমরা কি তোমাদের বন্ধুদের সাহায্য করো?

He was always confident and courageous. He was not afraid to speak up against injustice. Once when he was a student of Gopalganj Missionary School, the chief minister of undivided Bengal, Sher-e-Bangla A K Fazlul Haque visited the school.

তিনি সর্বদা আত্মবিশ্বাসী এবং সাহসী ছিলেন। তিনি অন্যায়ের বিরুদ্ধে কথা বলতে ভয় পেতেন না। একবার তিনি যখন গোপালগঞ্জ মিশনারি স্কুলের ছাত্র, তখন অবিভক্ত বাংলার মুখ্যমন্ত্রী শেরেবাংলা এ কে ফজলুল হক স্কুলটি পরিদর্শনে আসেন।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা