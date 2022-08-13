এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (17)

17.

a. I am Ishmam, a boy of class 10, _____?

b. I am reading in science group. I aim to be a doctor, _____?

c. But my parents want that I shall be an army officer, _____?

d. I have to work hard for whatever I want to be. Because success in life depends on hard work, _____?

e. My parents always advise me to work hard, _____?

Answer

a. I am Ishmam, a boy of class 10, aren’t I?

b. I am reading in science group. I aim to be a doctor, don’t I?

c. But my parents want that I shall be an army officer, shan’t I?

d. I have to work hard for whatever I want to be. Because success in life depends on hard work, doesn’t it?

e. My parents always advise me to work hard, don’t they?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

