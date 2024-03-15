ইংরেজি - নবম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

Let’s write our own passage! Take a look at the following topics and choose one for you. Then, write two passages on the same topic – one has to be fact-based and another one has to be opinion-based. You can search online sources, newspapers, magazines and news for the facts related to your chosen (পছন্দ করা) topic. Later, share your writings with your group and make necessary edits (সম্পাদনা করা). Finally, present (উপস্থাপন করা) your writing in the class and invite teachers and students to read the passages and add their opinions.