Read The Following Text : Ask and Answer | ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

Now read the following text. Then, fill in the blanks with different types of sentences (Assertive, Interrogative, Assertive-Affirmative/Negative or Interrogative-Affirmative/Negative) to make the passage meaningful.

এরপর যে অনুচ্ছেদটি দেওয়া হবে সেটি পড়বে এবং অনুচ্ছেদটিকে অর্থপূর্ণ করার জন্য বিভিন্ন প্রকারের বাক্য (Assertive...Affirmative/Negative) দিয়ে শূন্যস্থানগুলো পূরণ করবে।

Hello! I’m Rakib Hasan.Usually, I get up early in the morning but today

1.— I love my school so I

2.—Today, my teacher asked me,

3. ‘—?’ I replied that I love mangoes. In English class, my best friend wanted to borrow my pen. I told him that sorry

4.—because I only have one. Today I joined the recitation club, not the singing club. Because I love recitation but

5.—Before ringing the bell, my teacher asked

6. ‘—?’ I replied that I had put everything in my bag.