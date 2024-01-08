Four Friends : Read The Story (পর্ব-১৫) | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

At sunset, Anti took Sadib, Nandini and Michael to the roof of her house. The fullmoon had already risen. They had never seen such a big, beautiful moon. They looked at it in wonder. A little while later Anti’s father came and said to them, ‘Children, come with me.’ Anti asked, ‘Where are we going?’ Father said, ‘The park.’ Anti wanted to know, ‘What is happening at the park!’