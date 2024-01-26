ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Read the story “Have You Filled A Bucket Today?”.

Your bucket has one purpose only. Its purpose is to hold your good thoughts and good feeling about yourself. You feel very happy and good when your bucket is full. You feel very sad and lonely when your bucket is empty. Other people feel the same way, too. They’re happy when their buckets are full and they’re sad when their buckets are empty. It’s great to have a full bucket and this is how it works. You need other people to fill your bucket and other people need you to fill theirs. So, how do you fill a bucket?