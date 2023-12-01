অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (15-16)

Articles
15.
Bangladesh is a land of rivers. It got freedom in 1971 through (a) _____ Liberation War. It is located in (b) _____ South Asia. Dhaka is (c) _____ capital of Bangladesh. Dhaka is also known as (d) _____ city of mosques. Our main food is (e) _____ rice and fish. It is (f) _____ country of beauty. It is, in fact, (g) _____ large village. (h) _____ people of Bangladesh are very hospitable. There are many beautiful things here that attract (i) _____ travellers and tourists. The people of Bangladesh like to lead (j) _____ simple life.
Answer: a. the; b. x; c. the; d. the; e. x; f. a; g. a; h. The; i. the; j. a.
16.
There once lived (a) _____ poor farmer. He was (b) _____ honest and hard-working. He never wastes (c) _____ time while working. He had (d) _____ few pieces of land, but he had to maintain (e) _____ large family. One day, he found (f) _____ umbrella with a bag. In (g) _____ bag, he found a letter. He showed it to (h) _____ one-eyed learned man. The man told him that it was (i) _____ important letter of (j) _____ university.
Answer: a. a; b. x; c. x; d. a; e. a; f. an; g. the; h. a; i. an; j. a
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী