অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Punctuation marks (37-39)

37.

he is eating now after eating he will start going to school yesterday he could not attend his classes owing to illness today he is fine and thats why he will go to school

Answer: He is eating now. After eating, he will start going to school. Yesterday he could not attend his classes owing to illness. Today he is fine and that’s why, he will go to school.

38.

we live in society we are called social animals we should love one another we should maintain peace in society

Answer: We live in society. We are called social animals. We should love one another. We should maintain peace in society.

39.

he has come back just now he is now taking rest he has become too tired to walk after taking rest for half an hour he will go out to visit his friends house

Answer: He has come back just now. He is now taking rest. He has become too tired to walk. After taking rest for half an hour, he will go out to visit his friend’s house.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা