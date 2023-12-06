ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৬৪) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

1. Write the correct answers to the following.
XII. There are three (M.A.) in our village.
a. M.A.S. b. M.A.
c. M.A.’s d. M.A.s
XIII. He lost all his (tooth).
a. teeth b. theeths
c. tooth d. tooths
XIV. The green (leaf) look beautiful.
a. leafs b. leve
c. leafes d. leaves
XV. She is a great (poet).
a. female poet b. poet
c. poetess d. poetress
XVI. The (dog) gave birth to two puppies.
a. male dog b. female dog
c. cur d. bitch.
XVII. He is a (bride)
a. bridess b. male bride
c. bridegroom d. groom.
XVIII. Article is used based on—
a. spelling b. meaning
c. pronunciation d. None
IXX. Which one is correct?
a. She is beauty
b. She is and beauty
c. She is a beauty
d. She is the beauty
XX. What is correct?
a. Disnutrition
b. Unnutrition
c. Innutrition
d. Malnutrition
2. Change the voices of the following.
a. Who has broken the glass?
b. Why did you beat her yesterday?
c. She bought a car made in Japan.
d. Raz knows that Tawfiq hates Nowreen.
e. Never tell a lie.
3. Change the speeches of the following.
a. Tawfiq said, ‘I drank tea last night.’
b. She said, ‘I was playing video games.’
c. Akib said to me, ‘Why were you crying yesterday?’
d. He said to me, ‘When will you buy the car?’
e. Nowreen says to me, ‘You are my best friend.’
4. Change the following as directed in the brackets any FIVE.
Argue (Noun); Soft (Verb); Repeat (Noun); Conquer (Noun); Just (Noun); Depth (Adjective); Curious (Noun); Fashion (Adjective); Prepare (Adjective) Sustain (Noun).
Answer
I.
XII. d. M.A.s; XIII. a. teeth; XIV; d. leaves; XV. c. poetess; XVI. d. bitch; XVII. c. bridegroom; XVIII. c. pronunciation; IXX. c. She is a beauty; XX. d. Malnutrition.
2.
a. By whom has the glass been broken?
b. Why was she beaten by you yesterday?
c. A car made in Japan was bought by her.
d. It is known to Raz that Nowreen is hated by Tawfiq.
e. Let never a lie be told.
3.
a. Tawfiq said that he had drunk tea the previous night.
b. She said that she had been playing video games.
c. Akib asked me why I had been crying the previous day.
d. He asked me when I would buy the car.
e. Nowreen tells me that I am her best friend.
4.
Argue – Argument; Soft – Soften; Repeat – Repetition; Conquer – Conquest; Just – Justice; Depth – Deep; Curious – Curiosity; Fashion – Fashionable; Prepare –Preparatory; Sustain –Sustenance.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী