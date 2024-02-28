ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

The next day, the group requests Jamal to do the scoring for them while playing cricket. Jamal happily accepts that. Jamal is so efficient in counting that the everyday score confusion is gone. Together with Jamal, the group enjoys both cricket and chess.

পরের দিন দলটি জামালকে ক্রিকেট খেলার সময় তাদের জন্য স্কোর গণনা করার জন্য অনুরোধ করে। জামাল খুশিমনে তা মেনে নেয়। জামাল গণনায় এতটাই দক্ষ যে প্রতিদিনের স্কোরের বিভ্রান্তি দূর হয়ে যায়। জামালের সঙ্গে দলটি ক্রিকেট ও দাবা উভয়ই উপভোগ করে।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা