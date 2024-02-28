ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি
ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
The Box Under the Tree
As he starts to move toward class, he hears, ‘Hey, Jamal!’ Jamal turns and sees Zahin with the group. ‘We are playing chess today. Come join us.’ A bright smile forms on Jamal’s face as he joins the group to play.
যখন সে ক্লাসের দিকে যেতে শুরু করে, তখন সে শুনতে পায়, ‘আরে, জামাল!’ জামাল ঘুরে দেখে জাহিনকে তার দলের সঙ্গে। ‘আমরা আজ দাবা খেলছি। এসো আমাদের সঙ্গে যোগদান করো।’ জামালের মুখে উজ্জ্বল হাসি ফুটে ওঠে যখন সে খেলার জন্য দলে যোগ দেয়।
The next day, the group requests Jamal to do the scoring for them while playing cricket. Jamal happily accepts that. Jamal is so efficient in counting that the everyday score confusion is gone. Together with Jamal, the group enjoys both cricket and chess.
পরের দিন দলটি জামালকে ক্রিকেট খেলার সময় তাদের জন্য স্কোর গণনা করার জন্য অনুরোধ করে। জামাল খুশিমনে তা মেনে নেয়। জামাল গণনায় এতটাই দক্ষ যে প্রতিদিনের স্কোরের বিভ্রান্তি দূর হয়ে যায়। জামালের সঙ্গে দলটি ক্রিকেট ও দাবা উভয়ই উপভোগ করে।
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা