Prefixes and Suffixes (পর্ব ৫) - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | এসএসসি ২০২৫

17.

People are (a) (general) fond of glittering things. They are the (b) (love) of surface. They are concerned with the (c) (out) show of things and beings. They (d) (hard) bother about intrinsic value. Gold is a very (e) (value) thing. But there are (f) (vary) metals in nature that look like gold. They fade soon and become less (g) (beauty) So, the surface of anything should not be the key for its (h) (measure) . In the same way in human society, there are many people who are (i) (out) beautiful but (j) (internal) very dishonest and (k) (moral) empty or depraved. We should be (l) (prude) while selecting friends. We all should be (m) (care) about this truth. Otherwise, we will have to be (n) (repent) in the long run.

Answer

a. generally; b. lovers; c. outward; d. hardly; e. valuable; f. various; g. beautiful; h. measurement; i. outwardly; j. internally; k. morally; l. prudent; m. careful; n. repentant.

18.

Flowers are the symbol of love and (a) (pure) . They are (b) (know) for their beauty and fragrance. Some flowers are (c) (note) for their fragrance and some are for their beauty. But the rose is favourite to us for its colour and beauty. Its mother place is the city of Paris. The (d) (Japan) are exceptionally famous for its (e) (cultivate) . At present, most of the countries grow rose in plenty. It (f) (general) grows from June to November. Its scent makes us (g) (cheer) . It makes people lively, lovely, (h) (affection) and so on. Flowers are used for (i) (decorate) purposes. Now, we see eye-catching (j) (flower) displays which are the (k) (profess) performance of a floral (l) (design) . Now, there is great demand for flower at home and abroad. By (m) (grow) roses in plenty, we can export them and solve our (n) (employ) problem.

Answer

a. purity; b. known; c. noted/notable; d. Japanese; e. cultivation; f. generally; g. cheerful; h. affectionate; i. decorative; j. floral; k. professional; l. designer; m. growing; n. unemployment.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা