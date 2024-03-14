ইংরেজি - পঞ্চম শ্রেণি
পঞ্চম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Rearrange
15.
a. nationality, your, is, what
b. often, how, watch, do, TV, you
c. script, is, kind, braille, of a
d. wash, clothes, do, you, own, your
e. Cox’s Bazar, have, to, been, ever, you
Answer:
a. What is your nationality?
b. How often do you watch TV?
c. Braille is a kind of script.
d. Do you wash your own clothes?
e. Have you ever been to Cox’s Bazar?
16.
a. do, not, they, friends, become
b. you, shall, for, wait, I
c. Saikat, does, read, five, in, class
d. Saikat, has, his, voice, lost
e. hospital, way, the, is, that, not
Answer:
a. They do not become friends.
b. Shall I wait for you?
c. Does Saikat read in class five?
d. Has Saikat lost his voice?
e. The hospital is not that way.
আমিনুল ইসলাম, প্রভাষক, উত্তরা মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা