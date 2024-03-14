ইংরেজি - পঞ্চম শ্রেণি

15.

a. nationality, your, is, what

b. often, how, watch, do, TV, you

c. script, is, kind, braille, of a

d. wash, clothes, do, you, own, your

e. Cox’s Bazar, have, to, been, ever, you

Answer:

a. What is your nationality?

b. How often do you watch TV?

c. Braille is a kind of script.

d. Do you wash your own clothes?

e. Have you ever been to Cox’s Bazar?