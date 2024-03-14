পড়াশোনা

ইংরেজি - পঞ্চম শ্রেণি

পঞ্চম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা

লেখা:
আমিনুল ইসলাম

Rearrange

15.

a. nationality, your, is, what

b. often, how, watch, do, TV, you

c. script, is, kind, braille, of a

d. wash, clothes, do, you, own, your

e. Cox’s Bazar, have, to, been, ever, you

Answer:

a. What is your nationality?

b. How often do you watch TV?

c. Braille is a kind of script.

d. Do you wash your own clothes?

e. Have you ever been to Cox’s Bazar?

16.

a. do, not, they, friends, become

b. you, shall, for, wait, I

c. Saikat, does, read, five, in, class

d. Saikat, has, his, voice, lost

e. hospital, way, the, is, that, not

Answer:

a. They do not become friends.

b. Shall I wait for you?

c. Does Saikat read in class five?

d. Has Saikat lost his voice?

e. The hospital is not that way.

আমিনুল ইসলাম, প্রভাষক, উত্তরা মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

