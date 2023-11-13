ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Meeting an Overseas Friend - Read the Conversation

Rakib: Yes indeed (সত্যিই). That’s why when I saw you with this book, I had to ask you whether you are also an animal lover? I am Rakib by the way.

Scott: ……, Rakib. My name is Scott.

Rakib: ……, Scott. What do you think about this book fair?

Scott: I read about this book fair earlier, but I did not know that there would be more than 400 stalls. There are so many books to check out and buy.

Rakib: …… The more stalls I visit, the more I want to buy.

Scott: I understand how you are feeling. I feel the same way. A copy of wildlife was the last book on my list. I will go home now. ……,Rakib.

Rakib: I still have a book to buy. After that, I will go home. ……, Scott.

Read the conversation again and, in pairs/groups,write the cultural differences in the communication you have found between Bangladesh and Canada.