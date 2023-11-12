ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Meeting an Overseas Friend - Choose The Best Answer

Meeting an Overseas Friend
Here are some words from the above conversation. The meanings of these words/phrases are given below with alternatives. Choose the best answer among the four.
উপরের কথোপকথন থেকে এখানে কিছু শব্দ দেওয়া হলো। শব্দগুলো ও তার কয়েকটি বিকল্প অর্থ নিচে দেওয়া আছে। চারটি উত্তরের মধ্যে সবচেয়ে সঠিক উত্তরটি েলখো।
A. I find it interesting the way you address the people you meet. Here the underlined word means—
i. valuable
ii. familiar
iii. different
iv. rare
Answer: i. valuable
B. We say hello to elders and strangers. Here the underlined word means—
v. Elderly persons
vi. Youngers
vii. Seniors
viii. Unknown persons
Answer: viii. Unknown persons
C. We have cultural differences around the world. Here the underlined word means—
ix. Exchange
x. Choices
xi. Varieties
xii. Practice
Answer: xi. Varieties
D. We usually say no directly. Here the underlined word means—
xiii. Personally
xiv. Simply
xv. Straightly
xvi. Lately
Answer: xv. Straightly
E. I used to think that everyone greets the way we do. Here the underlined word means—
i. Never in the past
ii. Sometimes in the future
iii. Always in the past
iv. Always in the future
Answer: iii. Always in the past
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা