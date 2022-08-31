ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Preposition (19)

19. On-এর ব্যবহার: সাধারণত নির্দিষ্ট দিন বা তারিখ ইত্যাদির আগে on ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

We went to a party on Sunday.

Come and see us on Christmas Day.

I have got a meeting on Monday morning.

বৈদ্যুতিক সরঞ্জামের আগে সাধারণত on ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

He is now talking on phone.

Is there anything good on the television tonight?

ডান দিক বা বাঁ দিক বোঝাতে on ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

In England people drive on the left side of the road and not on the right side.

কোনো ভবনের floor বোঝালে তার আগে on ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

He lives in a flat on the third floor.

কোনো কিছুর উপরিভাগ স্পর্শ করে থাকলে তার আগে on ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

He sat on the bench in a park.

Keep the book on the table.

Don’t write anything on the wall/ on the front page.

লক্ষ্য, উদ্দেশ্য, কাজ, ব্যবসা, বিষয়, সম্পর্ক ইত্যাদি বোঝালে তার আগে on ব্যবহার হয়।

This is a book on grammar.

He drew a dagger on him. He smiled on her.

He came here on the occasion of my birthday.

কোনো কিছুর অধিকার বোঝাতে তার আগে on ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

I have no money on me at this moment. (with me ব্যবহৃত হবে না)

নিকটে কোনো জায়গা বা সময় বোঝালে তার আগে on ব্যবহৃত হয় । যেমন:

My uncle lives in a house on the main road.

Just on a year age, I moved to London.

Dhaka stands on the bank of the Buriganga.

There are trees on either side of this canal.

কোনো কিছুর কারণ, পটভূমি বা ভিত্তি বোঝালে তার আগে on ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

On your advice, I applied for the job.

He was arrested on a charge of theft.

He has done it on my word.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

