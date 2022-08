এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (19)

19.

a. I need a pen, ____?

b. I must write a letter to my friend, ____?

c. I have not written any letter to him for a long time, ____?

d. As we are friends, I think, we should keep in touch, ____?

e. I am irregular in writing but my friend is always regular in writing, ____?

Answer

a. I need a pen, don’t 1?

b. I must write a letter to my friend, mustn’t I?

c. I have not written any letter to him for a long time, have I?

d. As we are friends, I think, we should keep in touch, shouldn’t we?

e. I am irregular in writing but my friend is always regular in writing, isn’t he?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

