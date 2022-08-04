এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (9)

পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে
9.
a. A nuclear family has some advantages, _____?
b. There are only a few family members, _____?
c. It is calm and quiet, _____?
d. So, one can have peace and happiness in a nuclear family, _____?
e. One need not think of others, _____?
Answer
a. A nuclear family has some advantages, doesn’t it?
b. There are only a few family members, aren’t there?
c. It is calm and quiet, isn’t it?
d. So, one can have peace and happiness in a nuclear family, can’t they/can’t he/one?
e. One need not think of others, need they/need one?
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
