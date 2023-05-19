ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Future Lies in Present - Pronoun

A pronoun is also a part of speech and is used in place of a noun, e.g., we use ‘she’ for grandma and ‘it’ for a pet. I, me, he, she, herself, you, it, that, they, each, few, many, who, whoever, whose, someone, everybody, etc. are some common pronouns we use every day.

Pronoun (সর্বনাম)

Pronoun-ও Parts of Speech। Noun–এর পরিবর্তে Pronoun ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন দাদির (Grandma) পরিবর্তে she এবং it ব্যবহৃত হয়েছে pet–এর পরিবর্তে। আমাদের প্রাত্যহিক জীবনে সাধারণভাবে ব্যবহৃত Pronoun গুলো হচ্ছে: I, me, he, she, herself, you, it, that, they, each, few, many who, whoever, whose, someone, everybody ইত্যাদি।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা