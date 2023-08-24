ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | The Box Under the Tree - Read the story (পর্ব - ১)

In this group, there is a boy named Zahin. While (যখন) playing he notices a boy sitting under the Banyan tree at the corner of the playground. But he doesn’t think much of it. A well-struck ball runs toward the Banyan tree and stops just a few feet short of it. Zahin runs to collect the ball.

এই দলে জাহিন নামের এক ছেলে আছে। খেলার সময় সে দেখল একটি ছেলে মাঠের কোণে বটগাছের নিচে বসে আছে। কিন্তু সে তা নিয়ে খুব একটা চিন্তা করে না। একটি ভালো করে মারা বল বটগাছের দিকে ছুটে যায় এবং তার থেকে মাত্র কয়েক ফুট দূরে থামে। বল সংগ্রহ করতে জাহিন দৌড়ে যায়।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা