নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange (19)

নবম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
19.
a. The tiger began to run after me and at one point caught hold of me.
b. In sleep, I went into a deep forest and saw many beautiful deer wandering in a flock.
c. When I remember it, I feel terrified and anxious.
d. I watched them and got delighted.
e. I shouted at the top of my voice for help and at my shouting my mother being awakened, came to me and awoke me.
f. I was sleeping alone in a room adjacent to the room of my mother who was sleeping.
g. But suddenly a tiger appeared there and the deer began running out of fear.
h. Last night, I dreamt a terrible dream.
Answer: h+f+b+d+g+a+e+c
বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা