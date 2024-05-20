ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

Definite Article:

1. ‘The’ is used before specific singular or plural nouns (e.g., I saw

a boy in front of the gate. The boy was crying).

2. ‘The’ is used before a noun that is unique and does not have any

alternative to it (e.g., the sun, the earth, etc.).

Question:

Use appropriate articles.

Hasib is student of class six. He has pet named Mini. It is very gentle in nature. His father works for government and his mother is housewife. His grandmother is old lady. She lives with them. In holidays, they often go to visit new place. His family is unique and happy one.

Answer:

Hasib is a student of class six. He has a pet named Mini. It is very gentle in nature. His father works for the government and his mother is a housewife. His grandmother is an old lady. She lives with them. In the holidays, they often go to visit a new place. His family is a unique and happy one.

Question:

Use articles (a, an, the) in the gaps.

Shahanara Begum is Sabina’s mother. She is housewife and she works in her house and yard. Every day she looks after her family. She cleans house and cooks food for them. She looks after chickens and also makes baskets. She belongs to a mothers’ co-operative.

Answer:

Shahanara Begum is Sabina’s mother. She is a housewife and she works in her house and yard. Every day she looks after her family. She cleans the house and cooks food for them. She looks after the chickens and also makes baskets. She belongs to a mothers’ co-operative.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা