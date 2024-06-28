কবিতার ছন্দের ধরন - ইংরেজি, Beauty in Poetry | অষ্টম শ্রেণি
প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, আজ জেনে নাও কবিতার লাইনগুলোর ছন্দের ধরন।
Alternate Rhyme Pattern: Here, the first and third-lines rhyme at the end, and the second-and fourth-lines rhyme and the end following the pattern.
ABAB for each stanza. For example:
‘Bring me my Bow of burning gold: A
Bring me my arrows of desire: B
Bring me my Spear: O clouds unfold! A
Bring me my Chariot of fire!’ B
Here, the poet uses two different end sounds in lines 1-4. The first-and third-lines rhyme with ‘gold’ and ‘unfold,’ with the second and fourth lines rhyming with the words ‘desire’and ‘fire’.
# Ballad: It contains three stanzas with the rhyme pattern of ‘ABABBCBC’ followed by ‘BCBC’.
# Monorhyme: Here, every line of a poem uses the same rhyme pattern.
To explore the rhyming pattern of the poem, first, read the poem carefully. Then, check and write the ending sounds of each verse/line in the blank spaces at the end of every line. Later, check your answers in pairs/groups.
# কবিতার ছন্দের ধরন খুঁজে বের করতে প্রথমে কবিতাটি মনোযোগ দিয়ে পড়ো। তারপর প্রতিটি লাইনের শেষে খালি জায়গায় প্রতিটি পদ/লাইনের শেষ sound গুলো লেখো। পরে জোড়ায়/দলে ভাগ হয়ে তোমাদের উত্তরগুলো মিলিয়ে নাও।
Stanza-1 is done for you.
Stanza-1
There was never a Queen like Balki__s, [the ending sound of this verse is /s/.] A
From here to the wide world’s en_____d_; B
But Balkis talked to a butterfl_____y_ C
As you would talk to a frien_____d_. D
So, the ending sounds of stanza-1 looks like -
Stanza-1
Verse/line 1…………….. s Verse/line 2…………….. d
Verse/line 3…………….. y Verse/line 4…………….. d
