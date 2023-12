Read The Story (পর্ব-৩) : Four Friends | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Sadib replied, ‘I know! I’m going to go outside with these new shoes tomorrow and new pants and a new shirt too. Tomorrow everything will be new!’ Anti asked, ‘Why is everything new tomorrow?’ Sadib replied, ‘Tomorrow is Eid! That’s why everything will be new! Eid is a wonderful day. Everyone gets new clothes and shoes. My mother will cook the most delicious foods you ever ate and tomorrow everyone visits all their friends and family!’