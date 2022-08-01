নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange (12)

12.

a. He also told them of men who ate human flesh and of strange race of people whose heads were under their shoulders.

b. He was a brave shoulder who had risen to become a general.

c. Brabantio, a rich senator of Venice, had only one daughter named Desdemonia who so beautiful that many young men of the best families wished to marry her.

d. He told them of deserts, caves and mountains high enough to touch the sky.

e. Brabantio often invited Othello to his house where he and his daughter listened in wonder to Othello as he spoke about his adventures.

f. She refused them all because she loved Othello, a noble Moor from North Africa.

g. Hearing it, she had to weep and she never became tired of listening to it.

h. She pitied Othello for misfortunes and hardships of his life.

Answer: c+f+b+e+d+a+g+h

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

