এসএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: Changing Sentences ঠিক করে লেখো

এসএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: Changing Sentences ঠিক করে লেখো
ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: Changing Sentences
1.
a. War is a curse for the human civilization. (Negative sentence)
b. It is not constructive. (Affirmative sentence)
c. It destroys civilization. (Interrogative sentence)
d. It is a great curse. (Exclamatory)
e. Those who are warmongers make the trouble for all. (Simple sentence)
f. We know that war brings destructions. (Compound)
g. Shouldn’t a man learn to live in peace? (Assertive sentence)
h. How devastating the war is! (Assertive sentence)
i. Nothing is as corrosive as the war. (Affirmative)
j. The evil-minded leaders must be avoided. (Complex)
Answer
a. War is not a blessing/boon for the human civilization.
b. It is destructive.
c. Doesn’t it destroy civilization?
d. What a curse it is!
e. The warmongers make trouble for all.
f. War brings destructions and we know it.
g. A man should learn to live in peace.
h. The war is very/so devastating.
i. The war is the most corrosive thing.
j. Those who are evil-minded leaders must be avoided.
2.
a. A journey by train is always enjoyable. (Negative)
b. People are fond of a journey by train. (Interrogative)
c. It is not unpleasant. (Affirmative)
d. When a man makes a journey by train, he can enjoy natural scenery. (Simple)
e. People like it as it is cheap. (Compound)
f. There are class distinctions in a train and people can buy tickets of various classes. (Complex)
g. Train is one of the most comfortable vehicles. (Interrogative)
h. A man must enjoy a train journey. (Negative)
i. It was introduced by the British govt. (Interrogative)
j. A train journey is very safe. (Exclamatory)
Answer
a. A journey by train is never boring.
b. Aren’t people fond of a journey by train?
c. It is pleasant.
d. During a journey by train, a man can enjoy natural scenery.
e. It is cheap, so people like it.
f. As/Since there are class distinctions in a train, people can buy tickets of various classes.
g. Isn’t train one of the most comfortable vehicles?
h. A man cannot but enjoy a train journey.
i. Was it not introduced by the British govt.?
j. How safe a train journey is!
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