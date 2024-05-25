ইংরেজি - অষ্টম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

Sohel: I guess (অনুমান করা) that makes sense (বোধগম্য হত্তয়া). But how do I know what goals to set?

Teacher: That’s a great question, Sohel. You should start by identifying (শনাক্ত করা) what you want to achieve and what is important to you. Then, you can set specific, measurable, achievable (সাধনযোগ্য), relevant (প্রাসঙ্গিক), and time-bound (সময় সীমার মধ্যে) goals that align (যায়/জোটবদ্ধ করা) with your values (মূল্যবোধ) and aspirations (আকাঙ্ক্ষা).

Salma: That sounds (মনে হয়) like a challenging thing to go for (অন্বেষণ করা)!

Teacher: Well, it may seem so (তাই), Salma, but it’s worth (দামি/যোগ্য) it. Trust (বিশ্বাস করা) me.

Shuvo: We all are listening to you, ma’am, and we all have faith in you.

Teacher : Hmm... setting goals can help you to achieve success in all areas (ক্ষেত্র) of your life, whether it’s academics (বিদ্যালয়-সংক্রান্ত), career (পেশা), or personal growth. And remember, you can adjust (সমন্বয় করা) your goals as you go along (অগ্রসর হত্তয়া).

Salma : Okay, I understand, ma’am. I will start setting some goals for myself.

Teacher : That’s a great attitude (মনোভাব), Salma. Remember, setting goals is an important part of achieving success in life. I’m here to support you all every step of the way.

Sohel : Thank you, ma’am.

Shuvo : We need this sort of discussion quite often, I must say.

Teacher : Sure, we do.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা