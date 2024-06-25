Verbs (পর্ব ৫) - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | এইচএসসি ২০২৪

13.

Road mishap (a) (happen) in our country almost everyday. Recently it (b) (rise) to an alarming rate (c) (take) a heavy toll of human lives. The members of a family remain anxious if someone (d) (travel) in a bus. In most cases, reckless driving (e) (cause) road accidents. Drivers are in the habit of (f) (violate) traffic rules. Road accidents can be (g) (lessen) if the drivers drive their vehicles carefully. People should be conscious in this respect. While (h) (cross) the road, they should be careful. Some people travel (i) (climb) on the roof of the buses and trains. Traffic rules must be maintained strictly with a view to (j) (control) road accidents. It is very shocking that road accidents (k) (claim) lives very often. The law-enforcing agencies (l) (take) vigorous drive and the defaulters (m) (take) under severe punishment to (n) (ensure) safe journey.

Answer: a. happens; b. has risen; c. taking; d. travels; e. causes; f. violating; g. lessened; h. crossing; i. climbing; j. controlling; k. claim; l. must/should take; m. must be taken; n. ensure.

14.

Most of the people who (a) (appear) most often and most gloriously in the pages of history, (b) (be) great conquerors and generals and soldiers, whereas the people who really (c) (help) civilization forward, are often never (d) (mention) at all. We do not know who first (e) (set) a broken leg or launched a sea worthy boat or (f) (calculate) the length of a year, but we (g) (know) all about the killers and destroyers. People think a great deal of them, so much so that on all the highest pillars in great cities of the world you (h) (find) figures of a conqueror or a general or a soldier. And I think that most people (i) (believe) that the greatest countries are those that (j) (beat) in the battle the greatest number of countries and ruled over them as conquerors. We are proud of (k) (have) also the legacy of a glorious history, and our freedom fighters (l) (be) the real heroes who (m) (present) us that glory by (n) (snatch) away the independence of the country.

Answer: a. appear; b. are; c. help; d. mentioned; e. set; f. calculated; g. know; h. will find/may find; i. believe; j. beat; k. having; l. are; m. have presented/presented; n. snatching.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা