নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange (3)

a. On the way, people were showing due respect to the statue of the goddess.

b. So, feeling proud, the donkey started to bray in joy.

c. Once a statue of goddess was being taken to the town placing on the back of a donkey.

d. Then the driver of the donkey became very angry.

e. Saying this, he started beating the donkey with his stick.

f. Seeing this, the donkey thought that people were showing him honour.

g. He said, ‘You wretched, do you think people show you this respect? Such a bad day for man will never come.’

h. Moreover, it refused to move even a step.

Answer: c+a+f+b+h+d+g+e

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

