সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Let’s Explore the Sentences - ‘Bellerophon of Greece’ (পর্ব - ৮)

Bellerophon set the horse free. ‘I am Pegasus. I am grateful for your help but what are you doing in this dark forest?’, said the horse.

বেলেরোফোন ঘোড়াটিকে মুক্ত করে। ‘আমি পেগাসাস। আমি তোমার সাহায্যের জন্য কৃতজ্ঞ, কিন্তু তুমি এ অন্ধকার জঙ্গলে কী করছ?’, ঘোড়াটি বলল।

Bellerophon told his reason for being here. ‘Dangerous your task is! I shall help you as a token of our friendship’, said Pegasus. ‘How will we find the Chimera?’, said Bellerophon.