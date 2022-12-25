ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তি - ইংরেজি (7)

Essential, practices, the society, Mind, sound, regularly Free, well, wealth, proper, happy, hygiene

As health is a.___, we should be eager to keep good health. Good health means b.___ from disease and anxiety. It needs c.___ functioning of all organs. It cares about both body and d.___. Sound body cannot be achieved without e.___ mind. Healthy people are active, cheerful and f.___ . Healthy people are good for both themselves and g.___. In keeping good health h.___ plays a vital role. Hygiene means the i.___ of the rules of good health. Proper food, exercise, rest, cleanliness and Medicare are j.___ for good health.

Answers: a. wealth b. free c. well d. mind e. sound f. happy g. the society h. hygiene i. practices j. essential