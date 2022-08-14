এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (18)

18.

a. I am sorry, Shadman. I am very late, ____?

b. There was a traffic jam, ____?

c. Oh! Don’t worry. The train is late, ____?

d. Then, have a cup of tea, ____?

e. Yes. Let’s go to the canteen, ____?

Answer

a. I am sorry, Shadman. I am very late, aren’t 1?

b. There was a traffic jam, wasn’t there?

c. Oh! Don’t worry. The train is late, isn’t it?

d. Then, have a cup of tea, won’t you?

e. Yes, Let’s go to the canteen, shall we?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Tag Questions (17)