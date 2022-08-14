এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (18)

পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে
18.
a. I am sorry, Shadman. I am very late, ____?
b. There was a traffic jam, ____?
c. Oh! Don’t worry. The train is late, ____?
d. Then, have a cup of tea, ____?
e. Yes. Let’s go to the canteen, ____?
Answer
a. I am sorry, Shadman. I am very late, aren’t 1?
b. There was a traffic jam, wasn’t there?
c. Oh! Don’t worry. The train is late, isn’t it?
d. Then, have a cup of tea, won’t you?
e. Yes, Let’s go to the canteen, shall we?
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
