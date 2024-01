Read The Story (পর্ব-১৩) : Four Friends | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Anti said, ‘Oh no Mother! I forgot to invite my friends then! Now what?’ Mother laughed, ‘Don’t worry! In three days we have our Prabarona Purnima. Then you can invite all your friends.’ Anti held her breath. ‘Will we have tasty things to eat and new clothes and gifts? Will we have a lot of fun?’ ‘Mother said, ‘Yes, we will have all of those things! We will have a wonderful time and we will have something else too, that I am sure your friends have never seen before!’