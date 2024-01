Read The Story (পর্ব-৮) : Four Friends | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Nandini’s mother laughed, ‘It’s okay that we don’t have Eid! We have our Puja, don’t we?’ Nandini asked, ‘Puja?’ ‘Yes, Puja! Durga Puja. We have just as much fun as Eid on that day!’ Nandini asked excitedly, ‘Really?’ ‘Yes, really. We’ll have brand new clothes to wear and cook all our favourite things. We’ll dress up and go visit our friends and our family and also, do you know how beautiful Protima we will have during Puja?’ Nandini asked, ‘Really?’