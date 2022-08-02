এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (7)

7.

a. Nobody believes a cheat, ____?

b. Everybody hates him, ____?

c. He has to drag a miserable life, ____?

d. He can hardly succeed in life, ____?

e. Let us always speak the truth, ____?

Answer

a. Nobody believes a cheat, do they?

b. Everybody hates him, don’t they?

c. He has to drag a miserable life, hasn’t he?

d. He can hardly succeed in life, can he?

e. Let us always speak the truth, shall we?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

